Wanted Savoy man picked up in Tennessee

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Tennessee arrested a Savoy man for attempted murder of a man in Urbana.

Police tell the News-Gazette that 22-year-old George F. Roark was arrested on Tuesday in Murfessboro Tenn. by the United State Marshals Service.

Urbana police issued a warrant for Roark’s arrest after a home invasion on Jan. 19. Police say Roark shot a man in the hand during the home invasion.

Roark was arrested and book in the Rutherford County Jail in Murfessboro. He will be returned to Champaign County.

He is facing charges of home invasion, attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.