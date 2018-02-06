UI buildings vandalized with graffiti

Posted:
(Provided Photo/News Gazette) (Provided Photo/News Gazette)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police are trying to find out who is responsible for putting up graffiti at the University of Illinois.

Officials say the illegible graffiti was placed sometime over the weekend on several buildings on campus, including the Illini Union, Student Services Arcade Building, Under Graduate Library and Grainger Library.

 Police are looking through surveillance-camera footage. They believe the crime happened sometime around 1 a.m. Friday.

 Anyone with information, or who recognizes the tag, is asked to call UI police at 217-333-1216 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More