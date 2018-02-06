UI buildings vandalized with graffiti

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Police are trying to find out who is responsible for putting up graffiti at the University of Illinois.

Officials say the illegible graffiti was placed sometime over the weekend on several buildings on campus, including the Illini Union, Student Services Arcade Building, Under Graduate Library and Grainger Library.

Police are looking through surveillance-camera footage. They believe the crime happened sometime around 1 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information, or who recognizes the tag, is asked to call UI police at 217-333-1216 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.