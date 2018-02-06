Snowy owl dies during surgery

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – An injured snowy owl brought to the University of Illinois Wildlife Medical Clinic has died, according to an update from the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine.

The snowy owl was believed to have been struck by a vehicle when she was picked up by a motorist who found the owl injured along a roadside in Decatur.

According to the News Gazette the owl was found to have multiple fractures and was taken to the UI Jan. 30 where her caregivers had arranged surgery to repair her injuries when she was healthier.

She died Feb. 3 after being placed under anesthesia to reexamine and rebandage some of her more serious injuries.

"We are all saddened by her death, especially the team members who worked very hard to save her," the college wrote. "We did everything we could to bring about her recovery, and we are grateful for the outpouring of support for this special patient."

Snowy owls are native to Arctic regions and don’t usually migrate as far south as Illinois. However, they have been seen more frequently this winter in Midwestern states.