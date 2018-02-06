Building catches fire twice in one day

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Fire Department is trying to figure out how an apartment building caught fire twice in one day.

Fire crews responded to a fire call in the 1300 block of N. Union Street around 4 a.m. The building was on fire when crews arrived.

The residents in the building all evacuated safely. Crews cleared the scene only to be called back just after 7 a.m.

The cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.