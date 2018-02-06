Senate committee approves tobacco age hike to 21

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A push to hike the age to purchase tobacco products from 18 to 21 has passed its first hurdle.

On Tuesday, the Senate Public Committee passed legislation to increase the age. The bill would still need to pass the Illinois House and Senate.

The legislation has been tagged as ‘Tobacco 21’. It is sponsored in the Senate (SB 2332) by Senator Morrison. The House sponsor is Rep. Camille Lilly (HB 4297) an Oak Park Democrat.

The American Lung Association in Illinois is one group in favor of the bill. They released the following statement following the committee vote.

“The American Lung Association in Illinois applauds the Public Health Committee for voting to raise the tobacco purchasing age from 18 to 21 today. It’s time that Illinois join the other states, like California, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, and Oregon in this smart policy to protect our kids from the scourge of Big Tobacco, and ultimately save lives. There are also more than 290 municipalities nationwide, including 14 in Illinois, that have passed similar legislation.

We strongly encourage the Illinois House and Senate to follow suit and support this legislation, which is proven to protect the most vulnerable parts of our population, our children, and reduce state health care costs and ultimately save lives.”

Numerous hospitals and other health related organizations support the measure.