Senate committee approves tobacco age hike to 21

Charges filed in ATV crash that left boy severely injured
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Criminal charges have been filed against an adult, after an ATV crash left a 12-year-old severely injured.
1 dead after domestic violence call to police
Bloomington, Ill. (WAND) – Bloomington police have one person in custody after finding a woman dead when arriving to a domestic violence call.
Driver who crashed into police sergeant had BAC of .156
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The name of the Decatur Police Sergeant and the driver who crashed into him have been released.
Police arrest man for DUI, endangering the life of a child
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): A 26-year-old man is accused of aggravated driving under the influence and endangering the life of a child.
Sexual predator arrested for attending school event
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a sexual predator after they attended a school event at Parsons Elementary School.
259 grams of ICE meth seized
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Officials in Christian County arrested three people after they found around 259 grams of suspected ICE meth.
Wind farm project waits on the winds of change
CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) — As Andrea Rhoades walks out to the edge of her property line, she can’t help but feel the wind whipping across her face.
Suspect arrested, victim safe in widely shared child porn
MILLBROOK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a man wanted for a child porn video being shared around the world has been arrested.
Health department closes fast food restaurant
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur fast food restaurant closed its doors this week.
Trial date set for coach accused of abuse
A former AAU basketball coach is scheduled to go on trial June 16, according to court records.
Tuesday Morning Forecast
Evening Forecast
Health Department shuts down County Market for severe rodent problem
Decatur's Reed wins 60m at Nashville track meet
Hauling Heroes: Transportation for vets
Deputies, health department raid Decatur home
Facebook users receive apparent child porn messages
Creationist dinosaur program stirs controversy
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
