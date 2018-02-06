Student with knife removed from Pleasant Plains Middle School

PLEASANT PLAINS - (WAND) The Pleasant Plains school district sent an email to parents Tuesday afternoon about a knife found on a middle school student.

According to the email, on Monday, February 5th a teacher was notified a student made comments to others about bringing the weapon to school. The student was pulled from class for questioning when school leaders found a knife in his book bag.

The Superintendent, Matt Runge, said in the email police were contacted and authorities conducted a interview with the student. The student was removed from the school and the school plans to follow the protocol for possession of a weapon on school property.

Runge ends the note saying "The safety of our students and staff will always be our top priority."

No word yet on if the student will face charges.