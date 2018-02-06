I-TEAM Update: State Fire Marshal provides grants to fire departments

Champaign, Ill (WAND) – The State Fire Marshal’s office is distributing grants that can help save the lives of firefighters.

As the WAND News I-TEAM reported on February 1, 2018 firefighters are diagnosed with some forms of cancer at a rate two to three times higher than that of the general public. Toxic soot gets on coats, helmets, protective hoods and the skin of firefighters. It can get in through the skin leading to cancer years or decades later.

Research by the Illinois Fire Service Institute shows firefighters should get soot off of the skin as quickly as possible and fire gear should be cleaned immediately upon the return to fire stations. Special extractors, similar to washing machines, are used to clean off coats and gloves however they can run into the thousands of dollars.

State Fire Marshal Matt Perez tells WAND News small fire departments are eligible for grants up to $26,000 for the purchase of extractors. This year more than $2 million dollars is being appropriated for the purchases.