Argenta prepares for IceFest

ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND)- Argenta is preparing for its second IceFest at Prairie Park Saturday.

Tuesday morning, professional ice carver and Olympic Gold Medalist Aaric Kendall carved one block of ice; he plans to carve several more during the festival Friday.

“People in colder climates where it's cold all the time, they just gear up and go outside and enjoy … and that's our philosophy here,” Kendall said. “It's a way for everyone to get out during the winter instead of staying inside, cooped up and get some fresh air and see some beautiful work."

The festival will include carving demonstrations, food and other activities, organizers said.

The IceFest begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Prairie Park in Argenta.