Program offers arts to people with disabilities

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Macon Resources is offering an opportunity for people with disabilities to express themselves through art.

Starting February 13, MRI is offering a winter session of Our Voice Through Art, a program that began with Argenta-Oreana High Schooler Jarrett Sekosky, a student on the autism spectrum who found he could express himself through art. The effort became an MRI program a couple years ago.

Classes through the program will run every Tuesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. through March 20 at 2121 Hubbard Avenue. They are open to teens and adults with disabilities and will include painting, print making, sculpting and more.

For more information or to register, call (217) 875-8850.