Tuesday Night Highlight Zone: 2-6

+ Lincoln is one game away from the Apollo Conference title after stifling Mt. Zion 37-23

+ St. Teresa wins a physical, low-scoring thriller 39-37 against Tuscola thanks to a flurry of clutch baskets in the final four minutes plus two free throws from center Beau Branyan

+ LSA gets revenge on Okaw Valley for the Little Okaw Northwest Tournament's championship game, beating the Timberwolves 58-41 in Decatur

+ In the girls 2A Vandalia Regional, (1) Teutopolis races past Effingham County rival (9) St. Anthony 50-25 while (4) Pana takes care of the host Vandals 66-41



Girls Scoreboard

Playoffs

Central A&M 56, Arcola 16 (Chrisman 1A Regional Semifinal)

Okaw Valley 58, Martinsville 29 (Chrisman 1A Regional Semifinal)

Oblong 55, Dieterich 47 (Dieterich 1A Regional Semifinal)

St. Elmo/Brownstown 46, Neoga 45 (Dieterich 1A Regional Semifinal)

Tuscola 48, ALAH 46 (ALAH 2A Regional Semifinal)

Sullivan 54, Greenville 46 (ALAH 2A Regional Semifinal)

Riverton 36, Warrensburg-Latham 28 (Buffalo 2A Regional Semifinal)

St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Argenta-Oreana 25 (St. Thomas More 2A Regional Semifinal)

St. Thomas More 45, Heyworth 35 (St. Thomas More 2A Regional Semifinal)

Teutopolis 50, St. Anthony 25 (Vandalia 2A Regional Semifinal)

Pana 66, Vandalia 41 (Vandalia 2A Regional Semifinal)

Watseka 65, Clifton Central 29 (Watseka 2A Regional Semifinal)

GCMS 37, Momence 23 (Watseka 2A Regional Semifinal)



Regular season

Normal West 62, Champaign Central 45

Normal Community 64, Danville 48

Charleston 76, Eisenhower 26

Glenwood 59, Lanphier 48

MacArthur 54, Mt. Zion 44

Rochester 58, Springfield 53

Bloomington Central Catholic 75, Rantoul 29



Boys Scoreboard

Regular season

Southeast 68, Springfield 58

Lanphier 56, Sacred Heart-Griffin 33

Taylorville 66, Mattoon 44

Warrensburg-Latham 50, Clinton 46

Mahomet-Seymour 61, Urbana 59

Argenta-Oreana 58, Cerro Gordo-Bement 52

Armstrong 66, Schlarman 56

Greenville 57, Carlinville 30

Casey-Westfield 66, Marshall 56

St. Anthony 71, Farina South Central 36

Uni High 45, Fisher 43

Hoopeston 68, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 60

PBL 67, La Salette 54

Athens 54, Maroa-Forsyth 52

Central A&M 77, Meridian 69

New Berlin 56, Mt. Pulaski 35

Nokomis 73, Pawnee 17

Centennial 52, U High (Normal) 51

WSS 56, Pana 43

Pittsfield 45, Beardstown 44

St. Joseph-Ogden 79, Rantoul 57

Shelbyville 41, Sullivan 26

Milford 59, Westville 45

Lincoln 37, Mt. Zion 23

St. Teresa 39, Tuscola 37

LSA 58, Okaw Valley 41