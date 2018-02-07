Tuesday Night Highlight Zone: 2-6

St. Teresa's Beau Branyan reacts to hitting two game-sealing free throws for the Bulldogs on Tuesday night against CIC foe Tuscola. St. Teresa's Beau Branyan reacts to hitting two game-sealing free throws for the Bulldogs on Tuesday night against CIC foe Tuscola.

Who said Tuesdays can't be fun? Join WAND's Gordon Voit as he takes us through an action-packed night of high school basketball from Vandalia to Lincoln and everywhere in between!

+ Lincoln is one game away from the Apollo Conference title after stifling Mt. Zion 37-23
+ St. Teresa wins a physical, low-scoring thriller 39-37 against Tuscola thanks to a flurry of clutch baskets in the final four minutes plus two free throws from center Beau Branyan
+ LSA gets revenge on Okaw Valley for the Little Okaw Northwest Tournament's championship game, beating the Timberwolves 58-41 in Decatur
+ In the girls 2A Vandalia Regional, (1) Teutopolis races past Effingham County rival (9) St. Anthony 50-25 while (4) Pana takes care of the host Vandals 66-41

Girls Scoreboard
Playoffs
Central A&M 56, Arcola 16 (Chrisman 1A Regional Semifinal)
Okaw Valley 58, Martinsville 29 (Chrisman 1A Regional Semifinal)
Oblong 55, Dieterich 47 (Dieterich 1A Regional Semifinal)
St. Elmo/Brownstown 46, Neoga 45 (Dieterich 1A Regional Semifinal)
Tuscola 48, ALAH 46 (ALAH 2A Regional Semifinal)
Sullivan 54, Greenville 46 (ALAH 2A Regional Semifinal)
Riverton 36, Warrensburg-Latham 28 (Buffalo 2A Regional Semifinal)
St. Joseph-Ogden 50, Argenta-Oreana 25 (St. Thomas More 2A Regional Semifinal)
St. Thomas More 45, Heyworth 35 (St. Thomas More 2A Regional Semifinal)
Teutopolis 50, St. Anthony 25 (Vandalia 2A Regional Semifinal)
Pana 66, Vandalia 41 (Vandalia 2A Regional Semifinal)
Watseka 65, Clifton Central 29 (Watseka 2A Regional Semifinal)
GCMS 37, Momence 23 (Watseka 2A Regional Semifinal)

Regular season
Normal West 62, Champaign Central 45
Normal Community 64, Danville 48
Charleston 76, Eisenhower 26
Glenwood 59, Lanphier 48
MacArthur 54, Mt. Zion 44
Rochester 58, Springfield 53
Bloomington Central Catholic 75, Rantoul 29

Boys Scoreboard
Regular season
Southeast 68, Springfield 58
Lanphier 56, Sacred Heart-Griffin 33
Taylorville 66, Mattoon 44
Warrensburg-Latham 50, Clinton 46
Mahomet-Seymour 61, Urbana 59
Argenta-Oreana 58, Cerro Gordo-Bement 52
Armstrong 66, Schlarman 56
Greenville 57, Carlinville 30
Casey-Westfield 66, Marshall 56
St. Anthony 71, Farina South Central 36
Uni High 45, Fisher 43
Hoopeston 68, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 60
PBL 67, La Salette 54
Athens 54, Maroa-Forsyth 52
Central A&M 77, Meridian 69
New Berlin 56, Mt. Pulaski 35
Nokomis 73, Pawnee 17
Centennial 52, U High (Normal) 51
WSS 56, Pana 43
Pittsfield 45, Beardstown 44
St. Joseph-Ogden 79, Rantoul 57
Shelbyville 41, Sullivan 26
Milford 59, Westville 45
Lincoln 37, Mt. Zion 23
St. Teresa 39, Tuscola 37
LSA 58, Okaw Valley 41

