Monticello's Fisher torching nets for Millikin

Posted:
MONTICELLO -- Sages basketball fans have the memory burned in their brains: "Zach Fisher.... for three!" The sharpshooter gave the PA announcer a vocal workout over and over ... and over and over in his Monticello career, burning nylon from long range to the tune of 21.8 points per game in his senior season.

Fisher's adjustment to the college game was smooth, even by his standards. As a freshman last season he led the Big Blue in scoring at 10.2 points per game (despite logging just 21.8 minutes per game) and was second on the team in steals with 17.

This year, Fisher has taken his production to a new level, raising his 3-point shooting percentage from .346 to a scorching .506. That's good enough for fifth in the nation in Division III. He's also boosted his scoring output to 13.1 points per game to go with a team-high .897 free throw percentage.

But this season has been about much more than just statistics for the sophomore. In the above video Fisher shares his experience of social bonding with his teammates, plus first-year Millikin head coach Mark Scherer gives an insight into what makes Fisher a special player.

