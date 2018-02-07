2-week-old child found safe by Bloomington police

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police have located a 2-week-old that was taken from the father on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Case Street in Bloomington for a domestic dispute around 8:30 a.m. They say that 28-year-old Darien Davis battered the mother of their 2-week-old child and took the child without permission.

The mother told police that Davis threatened to leave the state with the child. Davis did not have any child care supplies or food for the child.

Police say the child was located just before 1 p.m. and they are following up on the case.

Anyone with information should contact Bloomington police at 309-820-8888.