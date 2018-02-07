District responds after massive fight breaks out at MacArthur High School

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Witnesses said a teacher and several students were injured when a massive fight broke out Wednesday at MacArthur High School.

WAND obtained video which shows a teacher being punched by a student and dozens of kids fighting at an Olympics assembly that the school was holding.

Witnesses told us multiple people suffered minor injuries.

WAND is working to learn more about what started the fight and whether anyone was taken into custody.

Decatur Public Schools released a statement saying:

"District administration was made aware of student altercations at MacArthur High School on Wednesday. The school was attending an assembly near dismissal when a group of students engaged in a physical altercation; staff members addressed the conflict to gain control of the situation. The assembly was ended and school was dismissed. Decatur Police Department arrived to school to ensure a safe and orderly dismissal.

School administration is taking statements and meeting with students as part of the investigation process."