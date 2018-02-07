Fire at Ryan's steak house in Effingham

Posted:

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Crews were called to a fire at the Ryan's steak house in Effingham Monday.

Firefighters responded to the restaurant at 1102 Ave. of Mid America.

Officials said a portable heater plugged into a wall in the office started a small fire that burnt the wall and caused smoke to fill the area.

Customers and employees were not affected.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More