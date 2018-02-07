Elderly man dies after falling into icy pond

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - An 84-year-old man died after falling through the ice on a Danville pond Monday.

John Leverenz of Oakwood fell through the ice on a pond that is part of ponds called the Pollywogs.

No autopsy is scheduled.

