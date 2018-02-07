Shelbyville man arrested in alleged ax attack

Posted:

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelbyville man is in custody and facing charges after he allegedly held an ax to someone's throat.

Police said 39-year-old Nick Maness held a homemade ax to the victim's throat.

The victim received minor injuries.

When deputies tried to locate Maness, they said they found the door of the former Witt School forced open. It is the current location of a re-sale business. As deputies started to search, they said he ran from the building. He was apprehended and officials said he had stolen property from the business.

Maness is being held in the Montgomery County Jail.

