Florida man found not guilty in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Florida man was found not guilty in a deadly I-55 crash from Sept. 2015. He was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance.

37-year-old Derrick Haggerty was found not guilty on both charges after a Sangamon County jury deliberated for three hours Monday night.

Police said Haggerty was driving south between the Clear Lake Ave. and South Grand Ave. exits around 11L45 a.m. Sept. 24, 2015 when the vehicle sped off the right side of the road, crossed over a ditch, and hit a tree.

A passenger in the vehicle, 31-year-old Jamey Doglio of Pawnee died.

The charges alleged that Haggerty was impaired by having used cocaine and clonazepam, which is used to treat seizures and panic disorders, in his system at the time of the crash.

His attorneys argued that a blood sample that was tested was not the initial one, but a later sample that was collected after Haggerty had received multiple blood transfusions and pain killers at the hospital while being treated for his injuries.

"The blood analyzed wasn't exclusively Mr. Haggerty's blood at that point," his attorney argues.

Prosecutors were also unable to prove Haggerty possessed the bottle of clonazepam pills found in the vehicle. Attorneys said investigators never had the bottle tested for fingerprints or Haggerty's DNA.