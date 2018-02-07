82-year-old escapes unharmed after train hits his car

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An elderly man escaped without injuries after his car was hit by a train in a rail yard north of Champaign Tuesday night.

Jefferson Pettis of Maywood thought he was turning down a street in the rail yard, but was actually on the railroad right-of-way near the north-south railroad tracks.

"He became confused and was turning around," the Champaign County Sheriff's Lt. said.

The Canadian National freight train hit his car, which was not fully on the tracks.

Pettis was issued a ticket for operating on railroad right-of-way.