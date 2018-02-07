Meet Lucas! First Gerber baby with Down syndrome

The adorable new 2018 Gerber baby is Lucas Warren, a 1-year-old child from Dalton, Georgia.

Warren also happens to be the first Gerber baby ever with Down syndrome since the contest started more than 90 years ago.

Lucas's mom entered him in the contest on a whim, she said. But he was chosen from more than 140,000 entries.

CEO and President of Gerber Bill Partyka said, "Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber's longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby. This year, Lucas is the perfect fit."