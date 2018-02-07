Heroic Age Studios Celebrates 25 years

MOUNT ZION, IL (WAND) - Heroic Age Studios in Mount Zion celebrates 25 years.

IN THE BASEMENT OF THE FORMER SCHOOL... A REPLICA OF A NEW SALEM CABIN...FOR A MOVIE PRODUCTION TITLED TRICK OR TREATS.

THE LIGHTS, THE 6K CAMERA, AND OTHER PRODUCTION ELEMENTS ARE FROM PARAMOUNT PICTURES.

Tim Lynn/Production Manager:"In a nutshell this particular apart is the back story to the nursery rhyme Peter Peter Pumpkin eater had a wife and couldn't keep her."

THE HORROR FILM WILL BE SHOT, EDITED, AND PRODUCED RIGHT HERE.

Tim Lynn/Production Manager:"We have folks from LA here looking at our own sound stage as well there is a 30-percent tax credit in the state of Illinois and kinda what we're doing is bringing LA to here show them a lot of talent right here in Central Illinois. "

HEROIC AGE STUDIOS IS THE VISION OF MILLIKIN GRAD ERIC HECTOR...WHO INTERNED AT MARVEL COMICS...

Eric Hector/Creative Director:"I was the furthest person away they had taken for a college internship while I was there we developed a system for coloring comics before they looked all dotty like a Roy Lichtenstein painting now they are all smoother and painted. We were first people to use photo shop to color marvel comics we snuck that in there on Doctor. Strangelove number 70."

Jeff Quick/Blue Rock Record: "We are in the Heroic Age Arts Studio and this is the Blue Rock Record Studio her we do music recording events we center around regional musicians where they are trying to go to.."

BLUE ROCK PRODUCED A SONG TO PUMP UP THE TEAM AND FANS OF DECATUR BLAZE HOCKEY...

Jeff Quick:"One band to record an Album not ready to release the name yet..Blue Rock Records and Heroic Studios always bouncing ideas around."

DOWN THE HALL IS A HAIR SALON ACROSS FROM THE 4-K THEATER WITH RECLINING SEATS AND A 16 FOOT TALL SCREEN

L AND L STUDIO RUN BY MOTHER AND DAUGHTER LAURA AND LINDSAY OFFERS UNIQUE CREATIONS FROM STERLING SILVER TO RECYCLED GOODS CREATING ART FOR THE HOME OR TO WEAR.

Lindsey Harrison/L AND L STUDIO:" There's no where that has the workshop here to where you can see the actual process and what happening behind the scenes. "

THEN THERE'S LAURA WEBB PHOTOGRAPHY THE FIRST CLIENT TO MOVE IN.

Laura Webb/Photographer:"It's a great ay to kind of help women get over their insecurities and also create a really beautiful family heirloom that will outlive all of us treasured for ever. "

AND A PLACE TO HAVE FUN THE VIRTUAL REALITY LAB...WHERE YOU CAN ENTER A WHOLE NEW WORLD.

Tim Lynn:" We have an 18-thousand square foot facility and there's everything from,....something for everybody"

Eric Hector:"yeah, a lot of creative people working together which is always fun."

You can find Heroic Age Studios on Facebook or call 217 864 -5111.