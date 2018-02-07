Truck crash leaves hole in Urbana theater wall

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A truck crash heavily damaged a theater in the Urbana area.

The News-Gazette reports a pickup truck went through tracks Tuesday night after coming through a parking lot, then ran into lights before slamming into the side of Station Theatre. The truck left a hole in the wall where the building’s dressing room is located.

The newspaper reports police did not ticket the driver, who they say was a 69-year-old Champaign man. Officers say the crash happened after the truck recovered from getting stuck on the tracks, when its wheels recovered traction, causing it to "launch" into the building.

The News-Gazette says the driver was not impaired in any way.

Theater leaders will have a structure engineer look at the building and decide if it is safe to use. They think the outside wall of the building could be in danger of falling.

The Station Theatre was a passenger station when it opened in 1923. It became a host to entertainment in the 1970s.

The News-Gazette says the cast and crew for a production of “Silent Sky’ is rehearsing. That show is supposed to start running on Feb. 15.