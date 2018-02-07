DECATUR. Ill (WAND) - Decatur memorial hospital is celebrating American heart month.

Women all over Illinois knitted little red hats to give to babies during the month of February.

The hats were given to the American heart association and were then donated to area hospitals.

This campaign is called "Little Hats, Big Hearts."

The goal of this project is to raise awareness for heart health.

Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans, and is the leading killer of infants with birth defects.