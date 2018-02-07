Early voting in Macon County starts tomorrow

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Tomorrow people can begin voting for the march primaries.

There are several pending legal challenges to candidates that appear on the ballot ... which has delayed early voting in northern Illinois.

The Macon County Clerk says the county got approval from the states attorney's office to continue with early voting.

Officials say the counties across Illinois have seen a good turnout of early voters in recent years — with Macon County seeing 33 percent of people vote early.

The Macon County Clerk office hours are 8:30 to 4:30.