Armed firework reaction ends with arrest, sentencing

MACON, Ill. (WAND) – A man who pointed a gun at a family will serve community service hours.

The court system found Andrew Strahle, 29, guilty on two misdemeanor charges of aggravated assault. In a Wednesday sentencing hearing, a judge ordered Strahle to serve 24 months of court supervision, pay a $500 fine and go through 300 hours of community service.

The crime Strahle committed happened on June 17, 2017, when several adults took two children to shoot fireworks from a school parking lot in Macon County. He came out of his house with a shotgun, yelling something along the lines of “you almost got your head blown off” and pointing the weapon at the family.

The family drove away and called deputies, who tracked down and arrested Strahle. They confiscated his shotgun.

As part of his sentence, Strahle must complete an anger management evaluation.