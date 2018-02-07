Infant battery suspect pleads not guilty

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mother charged with seriously injuring her child says she’s not guilty.

Sworn statements from police say Laurel Szekely, 28, used force to put her infant child in a “Pack N’ Play” playset on Nov. 29. Officers say she told them it happened when the child kept crying. Szekely also stands accused of grabbing the child’s leg while changing his diaper two days before Christmas and squeezing, causing a broken leg.

The Pediatric Resource Center in Peoria discovered the “Pack N’ Play” situation caused the child to end up with elevated enzymes in his liver.

Police say Szekely told them she has anger issues that cause her to see only the child while everything else blacks out. She told them she needs help for that issue.

Szekely entered her not guilty plea in a Wednesday Macon County court hearing. She will return to court for a pre-trial hearing on April 4. 

