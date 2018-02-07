Police: Man sexually abused teen during party

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Decatur man sexually abused a 13-year-old girl.

Officers say it happened during a New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31, when 30-year-old Christopher Johnson touched the teen. Police say it started when he sat down with a group at a table and showed her messages he wrote on his phone. They say he would write sexual messages and delete them before the girl told him to stop.

Police say Johnson reached into the teen’s pants and touched her later that night.

Johnson is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Police arrested him on Tuesday afternoon.

He is in the Macon County Jail with a bond set at $75,000.

