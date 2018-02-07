2 dead in Vermilion County crash

Posted:

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are dead in a Vermilion County crash.

Troopers tell WAND-TV it happened on Illinois Route 1 at Vermilion County Road 3870 North. They say one person died at the scene while medics airlifted a second person to a hospital for treatment. That second person died in hospital care. 

Troopers have not identified either victim.

State police have closed the road in the area of the crash. Vermilion County deputies, fire departments and first responders are on the scene.

WAND-TV will update this developing story as more details become available. 

