Troopers: Leader's death came from 'medical emergency'

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WAND) – A state trooper died from a medical emergency this week.

State troopers in District 15 say Lt. Rich Kozik had a medical emergency at about 11 a.m. Tuesday and needed hospital treatment. They say he later died in hospital care, but would not specify what the medical issue involved.

“Rich was not only a great leader, but a personal friend,” said ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz in a statement. “Rich will be remembered for his dedication to the Illinois State Police and living up to our motto (of) integrity, service and pride.”

Kozik worked as a Special Operations Lieutenant in that district, an effort that involved supervising the Motorcycle Unit, Truck Enforcement Unit and the Criminal Patrol Team.

He graduated from the cadet class of 1996.

Troopers say Kozik's visitation and funeral arrangements are not yet finalized.