WAND Signing Day 2018 Coverage

Posted:
Monticello's Dylan Thomas gets congratulated by his father after signing with Illinois on Wednesday. Monticello's Dylan Thomas gets congratulated by his father after signing with Illinois on Wednesday.

WAND celebrates the athletes across the 21-county viewing area who have signed to play sports in college! Join Gordon Voit  and Co. on this special National Signing Day show, as they visit 10 area high schools. Then like Gordon Voit - WAND Sports on Facebook for bonus content!

Also check back soon for a complete list of every high school athlete in our viewing area who has signed to play at the next level! We are busy compiling the information. If your school isn't on the list it means we did not receive a response to our inquiry. Please feel free to submit any omissions to gordon.voit@wandtv.com!

A special thank you to the athletic directors and school staff members who helped make Signing Day 2018 a special one! The response was overwhelmingly positive and we appreciate the effort it took to round up all the information.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More