Decatur student gets perfect ACT score

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A student at St. Teresa High School got a perfect score on his ACT.

Junior, Charlie Blackburn, scored a 36 on the placement test.

He received the results back in December, right before Christmas.

According to ACT.org, out of more than 2 million students who took the ACT in 2016, only 2,235 scored a perfect 36.

Charlie is also involved in baseball, National Honors Society. Kairos, Relay for Life and WYSE.

He plans to pursue a career in the field of math or science.