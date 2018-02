DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The VA Illiana Health Care System held a meeting to discuss healthcare for veterans.

This meeting was held at the Taylorville American Legion.

The goal was to gather veterans in one location and update them on VA healthcare.

Public Affairs officials says many veterans are eligible for healthcare, but do not know it.

Members of the system stayed after the meeting to answer individual questions.

The program also offers a 24-hour helpline for anyone who needs assistance.