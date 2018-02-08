National guardsman takes girl whose dad was killed to dance

BEACH PARK, Ill. (AP) - A Northern Illinois kindergartener whose father was killed in a military training accident last year had a date to her first father-daughter dance: A soldier with the Illinois Army National Guard.

The National Guard said in a news release that 5-year-old Cayleigh Hinton of Winthrop Harbor was going to Wednesday night's dance with 1st Sgt. Joseph Bierbrodt of Sheridan. The two were escorted to Our Lady of Humility School in Beach Park by a veterans' motorcycle club and members of area police and fire departments.

Army Sgt. Terrence Hinton died in a military truck crash in Hawaii last May. National Guard spokesman Mike Chrisman says Bierbrodt has never met Cayleigh, but volunteered after he thought how much such a gesture would mean to his four children.