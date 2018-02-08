Salvation Army of Decatur reaches Christmas goal

Salvation Army of Decatur reaches Christmas goalPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police: Man sexually abused teen during party
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Decatur man sexually abused a 13-year-old girl.
-
District responds after massive fight breaks out at MacArthur High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teacher and several students were injured when a massive fight broke out Wednesday at MacArthur High School.
-
Infant battery suspect pleads not guilty
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mother charged with seriously injuring her child says she’s not guilty.
-
Alarming Number Of STI Cases In Macon County
Decatur – An alarming number of sexually transmitted infections (STI’s) in Macon County has the local health department warning of potential risks.
-
Shelbyville man arrested in alleged ax attack
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelbyville man is in custody and facing charges after he allegedly held an ax to someone's throat.
-
Ghost Mural discovery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It’s not every day you come across a piece of history that hasn’t seen the light of day in more than a century. That’s exactly what happened to one local business-owner, as she remodeled a building, in downtown Decatur.
-
Troopers: Leader's death came from 'medical emergency'
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WAND) – A state trooper died from a medical emergency this week.
-
WAND Signing Day 2018 Coverage
WAND celebrates the athletes across the 21-county viewing area who have signed to play sports in college! Join Gordon Voit and Co. on this special National Signing Day show, as they visit 10 area high schools. Then like Gordon Voit - WAND Sports on Facebook for bonus content! Also check back soon for a complete list of every high school athlete in our viewing area who has signed to play at the next level! We are busy compiling the information. If your school isn't on the list i...
-
Hooked: A story of addiction
One woman shares her story of drug addiction and recovery.
-
Coroners release names in Vermilion County crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Two people are dead in a Vermilion County crash.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
District responds after massive fight breaks out at MacArthur High School
-
Police: Man sexually abused teen during party
-
-
Ghost Mural Discovery
-
Infant battery suspect pleads not guilty
-
Thursday Morning Forecast
-
2 dead in Vermilion County crash
-
Shelbyville man arrested in alleged ax attack
-
Documents: 'Rodent infestation' led to restaurant closure
-
I Have a Dream Speech - Jacksonville
-
Current Events
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-