Salvation Army of Decatur reaches Christmas goal

Decatur, Ill. (WAND) - The Salvation Army in Decatur met a major milestone this year. It surpassed its overall Christmas Campaign Fund raising Goal of $470,000. The Salvation Army raised $482,060 through giving to the Red Kettles, mail appeals, and events.

“We thought that the national hurricanes during 2017 and the generous response of the Macon County community to them might have been something that would affect us during our Christmas months raising money for local support of year round programming,” says Major Wes Dalberg, Executive Director of The Salvation Army in Decatur, “but the Decatur community and its support helped us meet this year’s goal.”

Donations to this annual drive each Christmas (along with other donations during the year) helps The Salvation Army provide food, clothing, shelter and other vital services and programs all year long.