St. Teresa High School student gets perfect ACT score

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A student at St. Teresa High School has earned a perfect ACT score.

Charlie Blackburn, a junior at the school, earned a 36.

Out of the more than 2 million students that took the ACT, only 2,235 scored a perfect 36.

Five St. Teresa students have earned perfect scores before.

Blackburn plays baseball, is a member of the National Honors Society, and participates in Relay for Life, among other activities.

He plans to pursue a degree in either math or science.