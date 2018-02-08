Downtown Del's Popcorn Shop closed by health department

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Del's Popcorn Shop on Merchant's Street is closed, and a notice on the door is from the Macon County Health Department.

A "Notice of Closure" states the operating permit for the shop is suspended immediately.

The notice said they had not paid their food permit.

Del's owner told WAND the permit was paid late due to an "over-sight," but that they are paying it and expect to be back open later today.