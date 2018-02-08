Man admits part in robbery where woman, children tied up

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Chicago man has admitted to taking part in a robbery where a woman and children were tied up in a northwest Champaign home last year.

19-year-old Tristan Marks pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in connection to the July 10 incident at a home in the 1700 block of Paula Dr.

In return for his plea, more serious charges of home invasion will be dismissed when he is sentenced March 12.

Marks' public defender plans to ask the judge to consider probation or a boot camp for his client, who has no prior convictions.

Two men wearing masks and gloves forced their way into the home. Several people, including eight children ranging in age from 1 to 16, were there. Zip ties were put around the hands of the woman and all of the children except the 1-year-old.

Marks' still un-identified co-defendant put a gun to the woman's head and demanded cash.

Another adult man who was tied up in the garage was hit in the head several times with a gun.

When witnesses arrived at the home, the two men fled. Marks was found hiding in the backyard and had the woman's cellphone, latex gloves, and zip ties on him.

The other intruder took off with the gun and has never been located.