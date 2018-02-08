Hunting ammunition at school prompts lockdown

ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) - Students at Rochester Junior and Senior High School were placed on a lockdown on Thursday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m. a lockdown was issued after a student found a round of ammunition on the floor of a classroom as students were entering.

The classroom was vacant the previous period.

Officials say the lockdown only last about 80 minutes. They say there was no threat. However, the school district said "they take nothing for granted when it comes to the safety of our students and staff."

The school district immediately contacted police to respond and they found no weapons in the building and that the round is used in a hunting rifle.

Rochester police will remain on campus through the day.