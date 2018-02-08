U of I reintroducing the Safe Walk app

Posted:

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois students have a tool to help them get home safely.

Campus police are reintroducing the Safe Walk app.

The app allows students to alert police of needed patrols without having to call them.

The app is designed to pin point the student's exact location.

If testing goes well, the app will be free starting next month.

