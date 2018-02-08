Early voting hours begin across Illinois

ILLINOIS (WAND) – People interested in early voting in state elections can take advantage this week.

Counties across the WAND-TV viewing area began offering the service Thursday, with voting happening at a variety of times. Counties in the Chicago area had to delay early voting hours.

Below is a list of early voting hours for counties in the central Illinois area. Please note each line only lists hours for the county clerk’s office in each county.

Champaign: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. M-F

Christian: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. M-F

Effingham: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. M-F, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 17, Closed Feb. 19

Macon: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. M-F

Sangamon: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. M-F

Shelby: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. M-F, 9 a.m. to Noon March 10, Closed Feb. 12 and Feb. 19

If your county isn’t on this list, you can find more at this link. Choose “2018 General Primary” from the list and then select your voting county for times and places.