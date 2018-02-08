Multimedia Journalist - Springfield Bureau

Multimedia Journalist/Bureau Reporter

Do you love politics? Being involved in your community? Then WAND-TV has the job for you. We are looking for the perfect person to work in our Springfield bureau. Springfield is the second largest city in Central Illinois. It is the State Capitol and home to the world class Abraham Presidential Museum and Library.

The political scene in Illinois of the past few years has been exciting and groundbreaking. We are looking for someone who is passionate about covering those events in the future as well as the Capitol City itself and the people who live there.

WAND is the most watched station in the market. We are looking for a competitive, high-energy, creative and ethical reporter/producer to join our award-winning team.

You must be energetic, a self-starter and have strong storytelling skills. Our ideal candidate will bring unique story ideas to the table daily, cultivate sources and own social media.

WAND is a close-knit team so you must be a team player who can multi-task under deadline pressure and work a flexible schedule.

WAND-TV is located in Decatur and covers all of Central Illinois with bureaus in Springfield and Champaign. Our central location means it's a short drive to Chicago or St. Louis or Indianapolis.

Please rush your resume to Aaron Vogel, News Director, Aaron.vogel@wandtv.com or Morgan Trump, Assistant News Director: Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com.



