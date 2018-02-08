Producer

WAND-TV News (DMA#85) in Decatur, IL is looking for a dynamic full-time producer who can emerge as a newsroom leader, can make decisions and then execute a coverage plan on-air.

Qualified applicants should have a bachelor’s degree in journalism. The successful candidate must excel during breaking news, possess good editorial judgment and have strong writing and teasing skills. This producer needs a keen attention to detail, a drive to develop our news and the ability to multitask.

WAND-TV is the perfect place to build a solid career. Decatur is centrally located in a tri-phenated market with the Illinois capital to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.

Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago or St. Louis or Indianapolis.

Please rush your resume to Morgan Schaab, Morgan. Schaab@wandtv.com or Aaron Vogel, Avogel@wandtv.com.

WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.