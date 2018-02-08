PT Photographer

WAND-TV (DMA#85) The #1 source for news and weather located in Decatur, Illinois, is looking for a highly creative and motivated part time photographer to take our newscasts to a new level. This candidate will be responsible for shooting and editing video for our newscasts.

The ideal candidate will possess a can-do attitude with a sense of urgency. This candidate must be interested in being a part of a fast paces news environment.

Familiarity with videography and non-linear editing is preferred.

Rush resume and link of you work to: Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com and Aaron.Vogel@wandtv.com

WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer. No phone calls, please.