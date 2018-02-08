Decatur Civic Center Arena takes new name

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Civic Center Arena announced its new name on Thursday. 

The public was invited to the Civic Center for the announcement. Ameren Illinois and Decatur Civic Center say the arena's name will be Ameren Illinois Arena. A number of people gathered in front of the building for the unveiling.  

The 3 year partnership will be between Ameren Illinois and the Civic Center.

Ameren Illinois says they are actively involved in the community and excited to be apart of the Decatur Civic Center.  

The Civic Center opened in 1980 and is home to the City of Decatur offices, Theatre 7 and Decatur Youth Hockey Association. It also holds the annual Home Lawn and Garden Show along with other popular events. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More