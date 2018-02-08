Decatur Civic Center Arena takes new name

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Civic Center Arena announced its new name on Thursday.

The public was invited to the Civic Center for the announcement. Ameren Illinois and Decatur Civic Center say the arena's name will be Ameren Illinois Arena. A number of people gathered in front of the building for the unveiling.

The 3 year partnership will be between Ameren Illinois and the Civic Center.

Ameren Illinois says they are actively involved in the community and excited to be apart of the Decatur Civic Center.

The Civic Center opened in 1980 and is home to the City of Decatur offices, Theatre 7 and Decatur Youth Hockey Association. It also holds the annual Home Lawn and Garden Show along with other popular events.