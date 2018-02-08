Decatur Civic Center Arena takes new name

Decatur Civic Center Arena takes new namePosted:
Most Popular Stories
DCFS worker dies after beaten while taking custody of child
State officials say an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services worker has died who was severely beaten while trying to take protective custody of a child.
-
Police: Man sexually abused teen during party
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Decatur man sexually abused a 13-year-old girl.
-
District responds after massive fight breaks out at MacArthur High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A teacher and several students were injured when a massive fight broke out Wednesday at MacArthur High School.
-
Alarming Number Of STI Cases In Macon County
Decatur – An alarming number of sexually transmitted infections (STI’s) in Macon County has the local health department warning of potential risks.
-
Infant battery suspect pleads not guilty
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mother charged with seriously injuring her child says she’s not guilty.
-
Downtown Del's Popcorn Shop closed by health department
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Del's Popcorn Shop on Merchant's Street is closed, and a notice on the door is from the Macon County Health Department.
Suspect in scholar kidnapping to ask judge to recuse himself
Lawyers for a former physics student accused of kidnapping and killing a University of Illinois scholar from China intend to ask the presiding federal judge to recuse himself in the death penalty case.
-
Shelbyville man arrested in alleged ax attack
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelbyville man is in custody and facing charges after he allegedly held an ax to someone's throat.
-
Ghost Mural discovery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It’s not every day you come across a piece of history that hasn’t seen the light of day in more than a century. That’s exactly what happened to one local business-owner, as she remodeled a building, in downtown Decatur.
-
WAND Signing Day 2018 Coverage
WAND celebrates the athletes across the 21-county viewing area who have signed to play sports in college! Join Gordon Voit and Co. on this special National Signing Day show, as they visit 10 area high schools. Then like Gordon Voit - WAND Sports on Facebook for bonus content! Also check back soon for a complete list of every high school athlete in our viewing area who has signed to play at the next level! We are busy compiling the information. If your school isn't on the list i...
Most Popular Videos
-
District responds after massive fight breaks out at MacArthur High School
-
Police: Man sexually abused teen during party
-
Ghost Mural Discovery
-
-
Thursday Morning Forecast
-
Infant battery suspect pleads not guilty
-
2 dead in Vermilion County crash
-
Shelbyville man arrested in alleged ax attack
-
I Have a Dream Speech - Jacksonville
-
Documents: 'Rodent infestation' led to restaurant closure
-
Current Events
-
2018 Winter Olympic Games listings
These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-