CVB anxious about potential cuts

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Potential budget cuts by the city of Decatur could have an impact on an organization which brings money into the city.

The Decatur Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is one of 10 groups which could lose some funding as the city tries to plug a $3 million budget hole. The deficit was created when the legislature approved a state budget which takes away tax dollars which would normally flow down to local governments.

The CVB receives $249,000 a year from the city. If the amount is cut the CVB would also likely lose state matching dollars.

The CVB brings in conventions, festivals, business meetings and a host of other events which generate money for the city through sales, hotel, and gas taxes. Hotel and restaurant visits could also drop if the CVB does not have sufficient funding.

The council has not made a decision as to whether it will cut funding to the bureau or the other nine organizations which include the Economic Development Corporation and the senior center.