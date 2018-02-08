New restaurant opening in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dog Haus restaurant will open its doors on Saturday.

Dog Haus is known for its gourmet hot dogs, sausages, burgers, and one-of-a-kind creations. Dog Haus will debut its second Illinois location in Decatur on Saturday, February 10th.

Dog Haus says starting at 11 A.M. on Saturday they will hand out free Haus Dogs.

Dog Haus says they are very active in the communities they come to. The restaurant is proactive in the No Kid Hungry campaign. Dog Haus- Decatur says they are already starting to get involved in the community. They explain that they've paired with Decatur Public Schools and the Salvation Army.

The restaurant is located at 4405 Route 36 E. Decatur, Illinois. For more information about times, location, and menu on the Dog Haus website.