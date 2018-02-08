Mouse poop found in customer's pizza order

Posted: Updated:
Photo courtesy of WTHR Photo courtesy of WTHR

INDIANAPOLIS (WAND) – A pizza restaurant had to shut down after a customer found mice poop on their pizza.

WTHR in Indianapolis says the report came Tuesday, after a customer said they found droppings on their Little Caesars pizza box. Health department leaders then confirmed the presence of the poop through testing.

The station reports an inspection in the store found more droppings on the floor in the area “where it met the walls”.

The store is located at 2181 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

The Marion County Health Department closed the restaurant on Tuesday. They suspended its license and ordered ownership to clean it, sanitize it and take pest control treatment. The store opened again on Wednesday.

WTHR reports inspectors did not find any infestation when it looked at food products in the store.

Little Caesars did not answer a request for comment from WTHR.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • 2018 Winter Olympic Games listings

      These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games from PyeongChang, South Korea, programming across NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More