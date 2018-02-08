Mouse poop found in customer's pizza order

INDIANAPOLIS (WAND) – A pizza restaurant had to shut down after a customer found mice poop on their pizza.

WTHR in Indianapolis says the report came Tuesday, after a customer said they found droppings on their Little Caesars pizza box. Health department leaders then confirmed the presence of the poop through testing.

The station reports an inspection in the store found more droppings on the floor in the area “where it met the walls”.

The store is located at 2181 N. Meridian St. in Indianapolis.

The Marion County Health Department closed the restaurant on Tuesday. They suspended its license and ordered ownership to clean it, sanitize it and take pest control treatment. The store opened again on Wednesday.

WTHR reports inspectors did not find any infestation when it looked at food products in the store.

Little Caesars did not answer a request for comment from WTHR.