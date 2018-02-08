Airline honored in airport service celebration

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – City leaders are celebrating the addition of new flights to and from Decatur.

A welcome event happened Thursday at The Decatur Club to honor Cape Air’s service to the city. The airline will start serving the area on Feb. 14.

Service includes fares to St. Louis starting at $29 each way and flights to Chicago beginning at $59. The U.S. Department of Transportation made the decision to award the business to Cape Air after service from Air Choice One, which started serving Decatur in 2009, ended.

“It means that Decatur is going to be on the map,” said Cape Air’s Andrew Bonney. “It means that the world has access to Decatur and Decatur has access to the world. The interline ticket package agreements mean that you can go to Expedia, Orbitz or Travelocity and buy a ticket from anywhere in the world into Decatur on a single itinerary. The bags get checked through in both directions.”

In the welcome event, St. Louis Lambert International Airport gave Decatur a $10,000 donation for airline support.