Graduates honored by program to fight poverty

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A mentorship program again honored a set of graduates from its process.

“Pathway of Hope” partners families involving at least one child with a mentor to help plan for a child’s success in life. The mentor helps the family come up with an action plan for child development and then charts progress over time. It usually takes between 6 and 9 months for a person to finish the program.

Families are connected with job training, health services and other help they might need as they raise children. The Salvation Army wants what it does to help people reach a level of self-sufficiency that can make fighting poverty easier.

“She was with me every step of the way,” graduate Holly Senteney said of her caseworker. “(She) held my hand and let me cry and scream and laugh. She laid it all out for me. It’s been wonderful.”

Mentors in the “Pathway of Hope” program stay in contact with families after they graduate.