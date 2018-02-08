Airport crash sends pilot to hospital

Posted:

CENTRALIA, Ill. (WAND) – A pilot is in the hospital after a plane crashed in the Centralia area.

City firefighters confirmed the crash happened Thursday at Centralia Municipal Airport. They say medics airlifted the person to a hospital in St. Louis.

They could not release his name on Thursday night. This condition is unknown.

Firefighters say they did not know further details about what caused the crash.

WAND-TV will update this developing story as more details are released. 

