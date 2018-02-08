Airport crash sends pilot to hospital

CENTRALIA, Ill. (WAND) – A pilot is in the hospital after a plane crashed in the Centralia area.

City firefighters confirmed the crash happened Thursday at Centralia Municipal Airport. They say medics airlifted the person to a hospital in St. Louis.

They could not release his name on Thursday night. This condition is unknown.

Firefighters say they did not know further details about what caused the crash.

