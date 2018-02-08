'Suspicious' death under investigation in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield police are calling a woman’s death suspicious.

Officers say they found the 54-year-old person injured Thursday in the 1600 block of East Miller Street. They performed CPR at the scene before first responders took her to the hospital.

Police say she later died in hospital care.

Officers would not specify a reason for why they are calling the woman’s death suspicious. They say an autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

Springfield police want anyone with information to call them at (217)788-8311. Crime Stoppers is taking tips at (217)788-8427.